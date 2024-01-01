Archivo-Museo San Juan de Dios

Granada

This small museum occupies the aristocratic Casa de los Pisa where Granada's resident saint, San Juan Robles (San Juan de Díos), died in 1550. The house was subsequently bought by the Hospitaller Order of St John of God and today houses the Order's archives and a small collection of religious art. Visits are by 45-minute guided tour (Spanish and English).

