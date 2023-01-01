Palacio de la Madraza

Easily recognisable by the trompe l'oeil on its facade, La Madraza was founded in 1349 by Yusuf I as a school and university – and still belongs to Granada University. Since extensive renovations in the early 2010s, you can wander in to view its interesting, and sometimes contradictory, mix of Moorish, Mudéjar and baroque architecture. Highlights include an elaborate mihrab (prayer niche), a baroque dome and some coloured stucco. Student guides lead 15-minute tours in multiple languages.