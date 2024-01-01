Plaza Bib-Rambla

Granada

A lively, pedestrian-only square ringed by 19th-century townhouses, lime trees, kiosks and cafes. Ornamental lampposts stand around the baroque centrepiece, a 17th-century fountain whose rather underwhelming statue of Neptune stands atop an obelisk-like structure, itself balanced on a disk supported by grotesque figures, the so-called gigantones.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Alhambra columns around the Court of Lions

    Alhambra

    0.62 MILES

    The Alhambra is Granada’s – and Europe’s – love letter to Moorish culture. Set against the brooding Sierra Nevada peaks, this fortified palace started…

  • Capilla Real, Royal Chapel, Granada, Spain.

    Capilla Real

    0.09 MILES

    The Royal Chapel is the last resting place of Spain’s Reyes Católicos (Catholic Monarchs), Isabel I de Castilla (1451–1504) and Fernando II de Aragón …

  • Inside the Gleaming Golden Basilica of San Juan de Dios.

    Basílica San Juan de Dios

    0.4 MILES

    Built between 1737 and 1759, this spectacular basilica unveils a blinding display of opulent baroque decor. Barely an inch of its interior lacks…

  • Court of the Lions is part of Nasrid Palaces of Alhambra palace complex, Granada, Spain.

    Palacios Nazaríes

    0.57 MILES

    This is the stunning centrepiece of the Alhambra, the most brilliant Islamic building in Europe, with perfectly proportioned rooms and courtyards,…

  • Granada / Spain - December 2 2019: Hall of the Two Sisters (Sala de Dos Hermanas) of Nasrid Palaces (Palacios Nazaríes), Alhambra, Granada, Andalusia ; Shutterstock ID 1602394498; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1602394498

    Sala de Dos Hermanas

    0.6 MILES

    The richly decorated Sala de Dos Hermanas (Hall of Two Sisters), in the Palacios Nazaríes section of the Alhambra, sits on the northern side of the Patio…

  • July 1, 2014: Patio de los Leones (Patio of the Lions) at Palacios Nazaries in the Alhambra. 582611728 alhambra, andalucia, andalucian, andalusian, arches, architecture, buildings, columns, court, courtyard, decorative, europe, european, fountain, granada, harem, historic, los, marble, mediterranean, moor, moorish, nasrid, nazaries, old, ornate, palace, palacios, patio, pillar, sight, skies, south, southern, spain, spanish, sun, sunny, sunshine, traditional, travel, typical, vacation

    Patio de los Leones

    0.6 MILES

    The celebrated Patio de los Leones (Lion Courtyard) sits at the core of the Palacio de los Leones, the palace built in the Alhambra in the second half of…

  • GRANADA, SPAIN - JULY 12, 2016: The Hall of the Abencerrajes, Sala de los Abencerrajes, at Royal complex of Alhambra, Granada, Andalusia, Spain.; Shutterstock ID 1137875510; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1137875510

    Sala de los Abencerrajes

    0.6 MILES

    This is one of the star rooms in the Alhambra. Boasting a mesmerising octagonal stalactite ceiling, it's the legendary site of the murders of the noble…

  • Granada, Spain - Jun 5, 2019: Hall of the Ambassadors at Nasrid Palaces of Alhambra - Granada, Andalusia, Spain; Shutterstock ID 2314805491; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 2314805491

    Salón de los Embajadores

    0.58 MILES

    The Chamber of the Ambassadors is where the emirs would have conducted negotiations with Christian emissaries on the Alhambra. Located in the Torre de…

Nearby Granada attractions

1. Alcaicería

0.03 MILES

This skinny street lined with gaudy souvenir shops is all that's left of what was once Granada's great bazaar (the Alcaicería), a claustrophobic warren of…

2. Catedral de Granada

0.07 MILES

From street level it’s difficult to appreciate the immensity of Granada’s cavernous, boxed-in cathedral. But it’s nonetheless a monumental work of…

3. Centro José Guerrero

0.07 MILES

An exhibition space and gallery named after the Granada-born abstract painter (1914–91) who went to live in the US. Exhibitions are temporary and with a…

4. Capilla Real

0.09 MILES

The Royal Chapel is the last resting place of Spain’s Reyes Católicos (Catholic Monarchs), Isabel I de Castilla (1451–1504) and Fernando II de Aragón …

5. Corral del Carbón

0.09 MILES

Just east of Calle Reyes Católicos, an elaborate horseshoe arch leads through to the 14th-century Corral del Carbón, a cobbled, much-restored courtyard…

6. Palacio de la Madraza

0.1 MILES

Easily recognisable by the trompe l'oeil on its facade, La Madraza was founded in 1349 by Yusuf I as a school and university – and still belongs to…

7. Centro Federico García Lorca

0.11 MILES

This modern, purpose-built cultural centre, the home of the Lorca foundation, provides a contemporary stage for events ranging from art exhibitions to…

8. Calle Calderería Nueva

0.23 MILES

Linking the upper and lower parts of the Albayzín, Calle Calderería Nueva is a narrow street famous for its teterías (teahouses). It's also a good place…