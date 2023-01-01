Monasterio de San Jerónimo

With Gothic cloisters, fragrant orange trees and a lavishly decorated interior, this 16th-century monastery is one of Granada's most stunning Catholic buildings. Behind a plateresque entrance by Diego de Siloeé, the church mixes late-Gothic and Renaissance styling, and reveals a profusion of painted sculptures and vivid colours, most spectacularly on the apse's immense eight-level gilt retable.

Gonzalo Fernández de Córdoba, the Reyes Católicos' military man known as El Gran Capitán, is entombed in the church.