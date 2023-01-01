Parroquia de la Asunción

On the edge of the Barrio de La Villa, this church represents a high point in Andalucian baroque chiefly thanks to its wonderful Sagrario (Sacristy), where whirls of frothy white stucco work surge upwards to two beautiful cupolas – all the work of local artist Francisco Javier Pedrajas in the 1780s. Even if baroque churches normally make you yawn, this is something special.

For further super-lavish church ornamentation, head to the Iglesia de la Aurora and Iglesia de San Francisco, both rebuilt in baroque style in the 18th century.