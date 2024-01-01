Jardín Micológico 'La Trufa'

In Zagrilla Alta village, 11km northwest of Priego, this botanical garden/museum complex gives perhaps the most comprehensive overview in Europe of the mysterious mushroom. Andalucía is probably the continent's most fungi-rich area. A stroll around the gardens takes you through eight Andalucian ecosystems, each featuring its trademark toadstools.
