Set on a picturesque pinnacle, Zuheros' castle is of 9th-century Moorish origin, but most of what survives is Christian construction from the 13th and 14th centuries, with remains of a 16th-century Renaissance palace attached. It's small but panoramic, with fine views from the top. Visits on weekends and holidays are guided; other days, visits are unguided. Tickets are sold at, and include, the little Museo Arqueológico, just across the square, which also doubles as Zuheros' tourist office.