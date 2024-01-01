The heavily restored 15th- to 16th-century castle-palace sits right on top of the hill over which Baena spreads. Abandonment and the construction of water tanks inside the castle in the 20th century destroyed nearly all historical structures, but archaeological work has now revealed some remains, and there is interesting explanatory material as well as fine panoramas.
Castillo de Baena
Andalucía
