Museo del Olivar y el Aceite

Andalucía

Baena's olive-oil museum, in an old mill, features a traditional oil press in working order, and has displays on the many uses of olives and their oil.

  • Inside the Assumption church (Iglesia de la Asuncion) in Priego de Cordoba.

    Parroquia de la Asunción

    14.2 MILES

    On the edge of the Barrio de La Villa, this church represents a high point in Andalucian baroque chiefly thanks to its wonderful Sagrario (Sacristy),…

  • Fortaleza de la Mota at Alcala la Real town in Spain.

    Fortaleza de la Mota

    24.21 MILES

    From a distance the Fortaleza de la Mota looks more like a city than a mere fort, with its high church tower and doughty keep rising above the surrounding…

  • Almazara Núñez de Prado

    Almazara Núñez de Prado

    0.16 MILES

    A good reason to come to Baena is to visit this working olive-oil mill, run by a family who own around 100,000 olive trees. Olives are hand-picked to…

  • Cueva de los Murciélagos

    Cueva de los Murciélagos

    5.24 MILES

    Carved out of the limestone massif 4km above Zuheros is this extraordinary cave. From the vast hall at the start of the tour, it's a 415m loop walk (with…

  • Castillo de Zuheros

    Castillo de Zuheros

    5.01 MILES

    Set on a picturesque pinnacle, Zuheros' castle is of 9th-century Moorish origin, but most of what survives is Christian construction from the 13th and…

  • Fuente del Rey

    Fuente del Rey

    14.31 MILES

    Southwest of the centre, an entire plaza/park is reserved for this splendid baroque fountain completed in 1803, with its three-tiered basin continually…

  • Castillo

    Castillo

    17.23 MILES

    At the panoramic highest point of town, Montilla's once-mighty castle fell into ruin after King Fernando el Católico had its towers demolished in 1508…

  • Fortaleza Árabe

    Fortaleza Árabe

    26.57 MILES

    A steep 10-minute climb, past Montefrío's town hall (a former 18th-century palace), brings you to this hilltop castle overlooking the town, which hosts an…

