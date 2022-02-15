This wide-ranging museum is stuffed with history and art. The permanent ground-floor exhibition concentrates on Huelva province’s impressive…
Huelva
The capital of Huelva province is a modern, unpretentious industrial port set between the Odiel and Tinto estuaries. Despite its unpromising approaches and slightly grimy feel, central Huelva is a lively enough place, and the city's people – called choqueros because of their supposed preference for the locally abundant chocos (cuttlefish) – are noted for their warmth.
Huelva's history dates back 3000 years to the Phoenician town of Onuba. Onuba's river-mouth location made it a natural base for exporting inland minerals to the Mediterranean. The town was devastated by the 1755 Lisbon earthquake, but later grew when British company Rio Tinto developed mines in the province's interior in the 1870s. Today Huelva has a sizeable fishing fleet and a heavy dose of petrochemical industry (introduced in the 1950s by Franco).
Explore Huelva
- MMuseo de Huelva
This wide-ranging museum is stuffed with history and art. The permanent ground-floor exhibition concentrates on Huelva province’s impressive…
- MMuelle-Embarcadero de Mineral de Río Tinto
An odd legacy of the area's mining history, this impressive iron pier curves out into the Odiel estuary 500m south of the port. It was designed for the…
- SSantuario de Nuestra Señora de la Cinta
Of Gothic-Mudéjar origins but reconstructed in the 18th and 19th centuries, this pretty white sanctuary looks out across the Odiel estuary from its…
- CCasa Colón
Huelva's salmon-pink Casa Colón was constructed as the city's original luxury hotel in the 1880s to accommodate guests of the Rio Tinto company. It now…
- AAyuntamiento
Overlooking the Gran Vía.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Huelva.
See
Museo de Huelva
This wide-ranging museum is stuffed with history and art. The permanent ground-floor exhibition concentrates on Huelva province’s impressive…
See
Muelle-Embarcadero de Mineral de Río Tinto
An odd legacy of the area's mining history, this impressive iron pier curves out into the Odiel estuary 500m south of the port. It was designed for the…
See
Santuario de Nuestra Señora de la Cinta
Of Gothic-Mudéjar origins but reconstructed in the 18th and 19th centuries, this pretty white sanctuary looks out across the Odiel estuary from its…
See
Casa Colón
Huelva's salmon-pink Casa Colón was constructed as the city's original luxury hotel in the 1880s to accommodate guests of the Rio Tinto company. It now…
See
Ayuntamiento
Overlooking the Gran Vía.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Huelva
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.