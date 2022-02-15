Getty Images/iStockphoto

Huelva

The capital of Huelva province is a modern, unpretentious industrial port set between the Odiel and Tinto estuaries. Despite its unpromising approaches and slightly grimy feel, central Huelva is a lively enough place, and the city's people – called choqueros because of their supposed preference for the locally abundant chocos (cuttlefish) – are noted for their warmth.

Huelva's history dates back 3000 years to the Phoenician town of Onuba. Onuba's river-mouth location made it a natural base for exporting inland minerals to the Mediterranean. The town was devastated by the 1755 Lisbon earthquake, but later grew when British company Rio Tinto developed mines in the province's interior in the 1870s. Today Huelva has a sizeable fishing fleet and a heavy dose of petrochemical industry (introduced in the 1950s by Franco).

    Museo de Huelva

    This wide-ranging museum is stuffed with history and art. The permanent ground-floor exhibition concentrates on Huelva province’s impressive…

    Casa Colón

    Huelva's salmon-pink Casa Colón was constructed as the city's original luxury hotel in the 1880s to accommodate guests of the Rio Tinto company. It now…

