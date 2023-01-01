Seoul K-Medi Center

Learn about the history and practice of traditional Korean medicine at this impressive facility styled to resemble Bojewon, a clinic from the early Joseon dynasty strategically located here outside the City Walls to prevent the spread of infection. There's a vast array of natural ingredients on show (the Korean word for medicine is boncho, literally 'roots and grasses'), and afterwards you can treat your feet with a herbal bath on the upstairs terrace.

You can also pay to have a machine massage and a lie-down on a heated aroma bed, and sip a rejuvenating herbal tea in the adjoining cafe. The only disappointment is the lack of English captions on some exhibits. Come here before exploring the surrounding Seoul Yangnyeongsi Herb Medicine Market.