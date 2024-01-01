Hongneung Arboretum

A hidden gem, the National Institute of Forest Science opens its idyllic grounds to the public on weekends. A forest pathway winds for a few kilometres between rare trees and herb gardens. A mound at the rear was once a royal tomb like Yeonghwiwon and Sunginwon nearby, but it was moved in 1919.

