Compared to many temples in Jeollabuk-do, Naeso-sa is a bit underwhelming. Originally built in AD 633 and last renovated in the 19th century, its weathered structures lack the color typically found in Korean temples. If you do come, it will be for the pleasant park walk and challenging mountain hikes.

Beyond the temple, hike up the unpaved road to the hermitage Cheongnyeon-am (청련암; 20 minutes) for inspiring sea views; another 15 minutes brings you to the ridge where you turn left for Gwaneum-bong. From the peak follow the path, which goes up and down and over rocks for an hour until you reach Jikso Pokpo (직소폭포), a 30m-high waterfall with a large pool. For a more challenging hike head up Nakjo-dae, which is famous for its sunset views. This is a good place to do a templestay (₩40,000); on weekends there is a hiking templestay (₩60,000) in addition to the usual programme.