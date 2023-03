Naejang-sa has an enviable location, in the centre of Naejangsan National Park and encircled by towering peaks. Though the temple dates to AD 636, the buildings seen today are mostly recent reconstructions. There is a hermitage, Wonjeok-am, halfway up the ridge.

A teahouse on the 2nd floor offers respite and green tea.

An easy and picturesque 1.2km walk from Naejang-sa goes through Geumsong valley.