History buffs will want to stroll the hills surrounding Gochang and ponder the mystery of 440 dolmens, prehistoric tombs from the Bronze and Iron Ages now registered with Unesco. The site includes a small museum, behind which six trails lead in and around huge boulders dotting the countryside.

To get here, find a bus to Asan inside Gochang's intercity bus terminal, and ask the driver 'gochang goindol gun?'