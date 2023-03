Hike up 30 minutes behind Seonun-sa to this giant Buddha rock carving dating to the Goryeo dynasty; the amazing image is carved into the cliff face and is 15m high. On the right is a very narrow grotto, and next to it stairs lead up to a tiny shrine and a great view.

From the Buddha, you can climb Nakjodae and carry on up to the lookout at Gaeippalsan, with views of the West Sea, before heading back down to Seonun-sa.