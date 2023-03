Managed by the same folks who put on the Gwangju Biennale, this art museum shows up-and-coming Korean artists along with more established local names, such as Heo Baek-ryeon (pen name Uijae) and Oh Ji Ho.

Take the bus (every 20 minutes) from in front of the bus terminal to the Biennale Exhibition Hall stop. Bus 95 (every 15 minutes) also runs here from in front of the Asian Culture Complex.