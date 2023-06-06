Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Gwangju (광주), Korea's sixth-largest city, is defined by its powerful political history and reverence for creativity. Often considered the birthplace of Korean democracy, the effects of the May 18 Democratic Uprising – a 1980 mass protest against South Korea's then-authoritarian military government – remain a strong part of the city's identity. Art abounds at every turn thanks to a wealth of museums, exhibitions and festivals that are bolstered by civic investment.
Gwangju
Overlooking Gwangju, Mudeungsan National Park is a gorgeous green mountain range with a spiderweb of well-signed trails leading to the peak, Cheonwang…
Gwangju
Opened in 1997, this is the final burial place for victims of the May 18 Democratic Uprising of 1980, one of the most tragic incidents in modern Korean…
Gwangju
This gallery displays landscape, flower and bird paintings by the famed Heo Baek-ryeon (1891–1977), whose pen name was Uijae. His rebuilt house is a short…
Gwangju
Managed by the same folks who put on the Gwangju Biennale, this art museum shows up-and-coming Korean artists along with more established local names,…
Gwangju
Learn about traditional life in Jeollanam-do through the somewhat retro-looking dioramas and models here, which cover everything from kimchi and clothing…
Gwangju
The Gwangju National Museum’s collection traces the region’s cultural history, from its prehistorical beginnings through the Joseon period (1392–1897),…
Gwangju
By the early 2000s, this traditional market in the city centre was nearly shuttered. As part of the 2008 Gwangju Biennale, artists added colourful murals,…
Gwangju
This arts complex houses galleries, performance spaces, a library and plazas – all designed to boost Gwangju's capital in the art world. It's located on…
Get to the heart of Gwangju with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Seoul $21.99
in partnership with getyourguide