Overview

Gwangju (광주), Korea's sixth-largest city, is defined by its powerful political history and reverence for creativity. Often considered the birthplace of Korean democracy, the effects of the May 18 Democratic Uprising – a 1980 mass protest against South Korea's then-authoritarian military government – remain a strong part of the city's identity. Art abounds at every turn thanks to a wealth of museums, exhibitions and festivals that are bolstered by civic investment.