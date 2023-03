This gallery displays landscape, flower and bird paintings by the famed Heo Baek-ryeon (1891–1977), whose pen name was Uijae. His rebuilt house is a short walk away. About halfway between Uijae and Jeungsim-sa is the Chunseolheon tea plantation that Uijae established, now cultivated by Jeungsim-sa monks. The gallery is inside Mudeungsan National Park, a 15-minute walk from the bus stop.