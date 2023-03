An impressive structure built in 1453, Moyang Fortress has a 1.6km-long wall surrounding a complex of reconstructed buildings, worth touring if you have a couple of hours to spare. Local legend says if a woman walks three times around the wall with a stone on her head during a leap year, she will never become ill and will enter paradise.

To get here, go behind the intercity bus terminal and head left along the stream; the fortress is a 20-minute walk down the road.