Moaksan Provincial Park

This park, which contains Moaksan (794m), is a popular destination for hikers on weekends. The main attraction is the temple, Geumsan-sa, which dates to AD 599. While there are no buildings here nearly that old, the three-storey Mireukjeon dates to 1635 and has an impressive air of antiquity. Inside is a looming, golden statue of the Maitreya Buddha – the Buddha of the future.

Beyond the temple, a trail goes up Janggun-dae (장군대) and along the ridge to the peak in a relatively easy two hours. Minor trails wend past temple hermitages.