Jeondong Catholic Church

The easiest landmark to find around the hanok village is a tall, red-brick church built by French missionary Xavier Baudounet where Korean Catholics were executed in 1781 and 1801. It's closed to the public except during mass, when you can respectfully peek at the stained-glass windows.

Those executed here were later interred on the hill southeast of hanok maeul known today as Martyrs' Mountain. There are 13 crosses on the hillside marking the burial spot and a small church, accessible by a trail.