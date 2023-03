The highlight here is a reconstruction of a typical Gunsan block during the 1930s, under Japanese rule. Be sure to pick up a pamphlet, which includes a map of colonial-era buildings in the neighbourhood.

The museum is a ₩5000 taxi ride from Gunsan's intercity bus terminal. By bus, walk to a bus stop on the terminal side of Haemang-ro and take the bus to the Modern History Museum stop.