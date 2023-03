This museum houses one of the best collections of Baekje artefacts, and has extensive English captions, making it a good place to get a primer on pre-Baekje and Baekje culture. The highlight is a glittering Baekje-era incense burner. Weighing 12kg, the burner and its pedestal are covered with incredibly intricate and well-preserved metalwork, crested with the legendary bonghwang bird.