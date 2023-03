This popular strip of almost golden-hued sand runs for 3.5km and is about 100m wide during low tide. The main hub of activity is at its southern end, near the Citizen's Tower Plaza, but in summer the entire stretch gets overrun with beachgoers, especially during the bacchanalian Boryeong Mud Festival. There's also waterskiing, canoeing, windsurfing, horse-and-carriage rides and speedboat, banana-boat and jet-ski rides.