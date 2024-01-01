Jinneomeo Beach

Chungcheongnam-do

Of the many island beaches, this is the cleanest one with striking ocean views, the least amount of trash and a half dozen nearby pensions.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Daecheon Beach

    Daecheon Beach

    8.91 MILES

    This popular strip of almost golden-hued sand runs for 3.5km and is about 100m wide during low tide. The main hub of activity is at its southern end, near…

  • Kkotji Beach

    Kkotji Beach

    10.53 MILES

    Of the many beaches on Anmyeondo, one of the best is Kkotji Beach (꽃지해수욕장), a gentle 3.2km-long stretch that’s a glorious 300m wide at low tide and…

  • Bamseom Beach

    Bamseom Beach

    1.08 MILES

    The largest of Sapsido's beaches is Banseom Beach, a broad stretch of golden sand on the island's southern coast. To find it, follow the road to the left…

