This palace is home to shrines, storehouses and guardrooms relating to the Confucian rituals once held here. There is also a replica portrait of Yi Seong-gye, the founder of the Joseon dynasty (1392–1910), whose family came from Jeonju. Teeming with antiquity, the palace – originally constructed in 1410 and reconstructed in 1614 – is a popular spot for selfies. You can hire costumes, such as traditional hanbok garments, for period photos. English-language tours are held at 11am and 2pm daily.