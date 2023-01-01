This temple has a unique sculptural garden of 80 stone towers or pinnacles that were piled up by a Buddhist mystic, Yi Kapmyong (1860–1957). Up to 15m in height, they represent religious ideas about the universe and miraculously never seem to crumble, although no cement has been used. They're an intriguing sight, evoking the atmosphere of a surreal world. Located inside Maisan Provincial Park, at the base of the 'female ear' of Maisan mountain.

Tap-sa is a 40-minute walk from either entrance of the provincial park.