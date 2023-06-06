Jeonju

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Path to Frosty Old Village

Getty Images/Moment Open

Overview

Jeonju (전주), the provincial capital of Jeollabuk-do, is famous for being the birthplace of both the Joseon dynasty and Korea’s most well-known culinary delight, bibimbap (rice, egg and vegetables with a hot sauce). Centrally located, the city is the perfect base from which to explore Jeollabuk-do, as it’s the regional hub for buses and trains.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Jeonju Hanok Village with over 800 traditional Korean houses remaining in central Jeonju. Jeonju, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea.

    Jeonju Hanok Maeul

    Jeonju

    This maeul (village) has more than 800 hanok (traditional wooden homes), making it one of the largest such concentrations in the country. Virtually all of…

  • Jeondong Catholic Church

    Jeondong Catholic Church

    Jeonju

    The easiest landmark to find around the hanok village is a tall, red-brick church built by French missionary Xavier Baudounet where Korean Catholics were…

  • Gyeonggijeon

    Gyeonggijeon

    Jeonju

    This palace is home to shrines, storehouses and guardrooms relating to the Confucian rituals once held here. There is also a replica portrait of Yi Seong…

  • Jeonju Hanji Museum

    Jeonju Hanji Museum

    Jeonju

    Adjacent to a modern-day paper factory, this museum covers the history and processes involved in making hanji (traditional Korean paper) and also shows…

  • Pungnam-mun

    Pungnam-mun

    Jeonju

    This stone-and-wood gateway is all that remains of Jeonju’s fortress wall. First built in 1398 but renovated many times since, it's now the ornate…

  • Jaman Village

    Jaman Village

    Jeonju

    Eclectic, colourful murals adorn the walls of this shantytown, on a hill overlooking Jeonju's hanok maeul. It's slowly gentrifying, meaning several spots…

  • Omok-dae

    Omok-dae

    Jeonju

    On a hill overlooking the entire village is a pavilion where General Yi Seong-gye celebrated a victory over Japanese pirates in 1380, prior to his…

  • Jeonju Hyanggyo

    Jeonju Hyanggyo

    Jeonju

    Hyanggyo were neighbourhood schools established by yangban (aristocrats) in the 1500s to prepare their sons for the seowon (Confucian academies), where…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Jeonju

Bibimbap waffle is one of famous street food in Jeonju Hanok village, South Korea. It is composed of spicy rice rolled around a filling - pieces of meat, vegetables, cheese, and rice paper. A woman wearing a bracelet is holding it in her hands.

Art

10 reasons to put Jeonju on your bucket list

Jun 27, 2016 • 4 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Jeonju with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Jeonju