If the trails of Geumjeong Fortress seem more like work than pleasure, there are opportunities to explore Busan’s natural beauty at a more leisurely pace. Igidae is a nature park that’s ideal for a two-hour stroll. Most visitors take the coastal route for the sweeping views of Haeundae across the bay.

From the metro station, walk to the first major intersection and turn left. The park is a 20-minute walk down the road.