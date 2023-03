Among the city's seven beaches, Gwangan is the best option for access and quality (the other beaches are Haeundae, Dadaepo, Songdo, Songjeong, Ilgwang and Imnang). Although the wall of commercial development behind the beach diminishes the daytime experience, Gwangan shines at night. The multicoloured light show illuminating the Diamond Bridge is grand.

Outside the metro station, rotate 180 degrees and turn right at the corner. Or take line 2 to Gwangan station, exit 3 or 5.