Gyeongju National Park is South Korea's sole historical national park and is divided into several sections in and around the city of Gyeongju. This section of the park is to the far east, towards the coast, from Gyeongju city centre and includes such sights as Girim-sa, Golgul-sa, Seokguram and Bulguk-sa.
Gyeongju National Park – Toham-san District
Gyeongju
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.55 MILES
The huge, walled park has 23 tombs of Silla monarchs and family members. From the outside, they resemble substantial grassy hillocks that echo the…
8.68 MILES
Near the main shopping area is the Noseo-dong district, where you'll find Silla tombs. Seobongchong and Geumgwanchong are adjacent tombs built between the…
8.62 MILES
Sprouting huge trees of vast girth, this is the largest extant Silla tomb – 22m high, with a 250m circumference. It's quite a picture at any time put…
4 MILES
On a series of stone terraces about 16km southeast of Gyeongju, set among gnarled pines and iris gardens, this historic temple is the crowning glory of…
24.1 MILES
This temple is a visual masterpiece filled with enchanting contours, colours and contrasts. It begins at the park entrance with an 800m walk through a…
16.15 MILES
Close to the summit of the thickly forested Obong-san (640m), Bokdu-am features a huge rock face out of which 19 niches have been carved. The three…
28.08 MILES
You’ll need a full day to explore the offerings in and around this temple about 30km north of Pohang. Bogyeong-sa is a gateway to a beautiful valley…
3.03 MILES
In the mountains above Bulguk-sa is this world-famous Unesco-listed Buddhist grotto, a magical place when rain and mists envelop the mountaintops and…
Nearby Gyeongju attractions
2.09 MILES
Girim-sa is one of the largest complexes in the vicinity of the Silla capital, about 3.5km down the road from Golgul-sa. Its size compares with that of…
2.43 MILES
Finally, a temple where you can do more than just look around. The Buddha carved out of solid rock by Indian monks in the 6th century is fairly…
3.03 MILES
In the mountains above Bulguk-sa is this world-famous Unesco-listed Buddhist grotto, a magical place when rain and mists envelop the mountaintops and…
4. Gyeongju Folk Handicraft Village
3.71 MILES
This village of 45 traditional Korean tiled- and thatched-roof houses near Toham-san and Bulguk-sa is home to artisans working with metal, ceramic, wood…
4 MILES
On a series of stone terraces about 16km southeast of Gyeongju, set among gnarled pines and iris gardens, this historic temple is the crowning glory of…
6. Wooyong Museum of Contemporary Art
4.43 MILES
This modern art museum has three exhibition spaces with seasonal exhibitions plus a permanent collection containing paintings, sculpture and mixed media…
5.07 MILES
Bomun is a tourist district around an artificial lake 5km east of central Gyeongju. Tradition-seekers will find the tandem bikes, paddle boats, conference…
5.96 MILES
The tomb of King Wonseong.