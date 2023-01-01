Lake Bomun Resort

Bomun is a tourist district around an artificial lake 5km east of central Gyeongju. Tradition-seekers will find the tandem bikes, paddle boats, conference centres and such less appealing, but it is home to Gyeongju’s most luxurious lodgings. The lake and extensive parklands are lovely for strolling or cycling, though the area doesn’t have the character of the town centre.

Traditional dancing and musical performances are held on a regular basis from April to October at Bomun Outdoor Performance Theatre, located below the information centre by the lake.