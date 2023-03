Girim-sa is one of the largest complexes in the vicinity of the Silla capital, about 3.5km down the road from Golgul-sa. Its size compares with that of Bulguk-sa, but the complex lacks a ‘wow’ factor, which might explain why it receives comparably fewer visitors.

From Golgul-sa, there is no public transport to Girim-sa. If you’re without personal transport, the choices are walking 3.5km down the road alongside rice paddies, or asking for a lift.