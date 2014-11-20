Welcome to Gyeongsangbuk-do
The region’s major city, Daegu, is a sprawling place with an excellent medicinal-herb market, a downtown drenched in neon and superb restaurants. Elsewhere, don’t miss Haein-sa; this must-see temple-library amid gorgeous mountain scenery contains the Tripitaka Koreana, 1000-year-old wooden tablets inscribed with sacred Buddhist texts and ingeniously preserved in a building so ahead of its time that modern science hasn’t improved it. Off the coast is the rugged island of Ulleungdo, with seemingly endless opportunities to enjoy spectacular coastal landscapes.
