Welcome to Gyeongsangbuk-do

Korea’s cultural warehouse, Gyeongsangbuk-do (경상북도) is a region resplendent both in natural beauty and heritage sites, including many fascinating temples, ancient pagodas, rock-carved Buddhas and tombs. Gyeongju is often called ‘the museum without walls’ for its historical treasures, many of which are outdoors. The oddly symmetrical tumuli (burial mounds) in the centre of town are serene pyramids – stately reminders of the dead they still honour.

