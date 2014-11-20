Welcome to Gyeongsangbuk-do

Korea’s cultural warehouse, Gyeongsangbuk-do (경상북도) is a region resplendent both in natural beauty and heritage sites, including many fascinating temples, ancient pagodas, rock-carved Buddhas and tombs. Gyeongju is often called ‘the museum without walls’ for its historical treasures, many of which are outdoors. The oddly symmetrical tumuli (burial mounds) in the centre of town are serene pyramids – stately reminders of the dead they still honour.

The region’s major city, Daegu, is a sprawling place with an excellent medicinal-herb market, a downtown drenched in neon and superb restaurants. Elsewhere, don’t miss Haein-sa; this must-see temple-library amid gorgeous mountain scenery contains the Tripitaka Koreana, 1000-year-old wooden tablets inscribed with sacred Buddhist texts and ingeniously preserved in a building so ahead of its time that modern science hasn’t improved it. Off the coast is the rugged island of Ulleungdo, with seemingly endless opportunities to enjoy spectacular coastal landscapes.

