Daegu Jeil Church

This red brick structure is one of the city's historic churches. Within the church is a fascinating history of the building and a collection of Bibles and Christian material in Korean, as well as numerous historic photographs. Look out for the fascinating examples of Korean Christmas cards from the early 1960s.

The name in Korean simply means Daegu Number One Church. The house of worship was founded in 1898 and was the first church in the province; the bell tower was added in 1936. The church is usually open, but if you find it shut, ask at the tourist information kiosk opposite and they may find someone to fling open the doors and flick on the lights.