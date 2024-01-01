This monument records the existence of the old city wall that once ringed the town. The wall was pulled down in 1905, but its history survives in road names such as Dongseong-no (East City Wall Road) and Bukseongno (North City Wall Road). The monument is affixed with a brass plaque which details the extent of the bastion.
Monument to the Old City Wall
Daegu
0.59 MILES
An icon and motif of Daegu, this lovely cruciform church is quite a sight, with its twin spires. Originally constructed in wood, the first incarnation…
0.52 MILES
This red brick structure is one of the city's historic churches. Within the church is a fascinating history of the building and a collection of Bibles and…
3.13 MILES
This excellent museum has English labelling throughout most of its collection – and what a collection. Armour, jewellery, Buddhist relics from various…
28.33 MILES
Holding 81,258 woodblock scriptures, making it one of the largest Buddhist libraries of its kind, this Unesco World Heritage–listed temple should be on…
27.17 MILES
Close to the summit of the thickly forested Obong-san (640m), Bokdu-am features a huge rock face out of which 19 niches have been carved. The three…
11.54 MILES
Gatbawi is a medicinal Buddha shrine and national treasure, some 850m above sea level and said to date back to AD 638. This Buddha is famed for the flat…
Daegu’s Herbal Medicine Market
0.56 MILES
This market, west of the central shopping district, has a history as vast as its scope. It dates from 1658, making it Korea’s oldest medicine market and…
4.02 MILES
In the north end of the city, Bullo-dong Tumuli-gongwon is an enormous open space covering some 330,000 sq metres. The grassy hillocks that rise like…
0.23 MILES
Once known as Central Park, this is a beautiful spot to flee from Daegu's modernity and fumes; it's a place of birdsong, where old folk and couples gather…
