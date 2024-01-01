Monument to the Old City Wall

Daegu

LoginSave

This monument records the existence of the old city wall that once ringed the town. The wall was pulled down in 1905, but its history survives in road names such as Dongseong-no (East City Wall Road) and Bukseongno (North City Wall Road). The monument is affixed with a brass plaque which details the extent of the bastion.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral

    Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral

    0.59 MILES

    An icon and motif of Daegu, this lovely cruciform church is quite a sight, with its twin spires. Originally constructed in wood, the first incarnation…

  • Daegu Jeil Church

    Daegu Jeil Church

    0.52 MILES

    This red brick structure is one of the city's historic churches. Within the church is a fascinating history of the building and a collection of Bibles and…

  • Daegu National Museum

    Daegu National Museum

    3.13 MILES

    This excellent museum has English labelling throughout most of its collection – and what a collection. Armour, jewellery, Buddhist relics from various…

  • Haein-sa

    Haein-sa

    28.33 MILES

    Holding 81,258 woodblock scriptures, making it one of the largest Buddhist libraries of its kind, this Unesco World Heritage–listed temple should be on…

  • Bokdu-am Hermitage

    Bokdu-am Hermitage

    27.17 MILES

    Close to the summit of the thickly forested Obong-san (640m), Bokdu-am features a huge rock face out of which 19 niches have been carved. The three…

  • Gatbawi

    Gatbawi

    11.54 MILES

    Gatbawi is a medicinal Buddha shrine and national treasure, some 850m above sea level and said to date back to AD 638. This Buddha is famed for the flat…

  • Daegu’s Herbal Medicine Market

    Daegu’s Herbal Medicine Market

    0.56 MILES

    This market, west of the central shopping district, has a history as vast as its scope. It dates from 1658, making it Korea’s oldest medicine market and…

  • Bullo-dong Tumuli-gongwon

    Bullo-dong Tumuli-gongwon

    4.02 MILES

    In the north end of the city, Bullo-dong Tumuli-gongwon is an enormous open space covering some 330,000 sq metres. The grassy hillocks that rise like…

View more attractions

Nearby Daegu attractions

1. Gyeongsanggamyeong Park

0.23 MILES

Once known as Central Park, this is a beautiful spot to flee from Daegu's modernity and fumes; it's a place of birdsong, where old folk and couples gather…

2. Daegu Modern History Museum

0.28 MILES

Located within the fabulous former Joseon Siksan Bank building (check out the brickwork) which dates to 1918, this very educational museum gives you the…

4. Daegu Jeil Church

0.52 MILES

This red brick structure is one of the city's historic churches. Within the church is a fascinating history of the building and a collection of Bibles and…

5. Church

0.56 MILES

An unmistakable landmark in the area with its large cross.

6. Daegu’s Herbal Medicine Market

0.56 MILES

This market, west of the central shopping district, has a history as vast as its scope. It dates from 1658, making it Korea’s oldest medicine market and…

7. Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral

0.59 MILES

An icon and motif of Daegu, this lovely cruciform church is quite a sight, with its twin spires. Originally constructed in wood, the first incarnation…

8. Cheongna Hill

0.7 MILES

Not far from Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral is this very historic hilly area of Daegu, which contains various early-20th-century missionary houses and…