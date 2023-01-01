Daegu National Museum

This excellent museum has English labelling throughout most of its collection – and what a collection. Armour, jewellery, Buddhist relics from various different eras, Confucian manuscripts, clothing and textiles are all beautifully displayed in well-lit glass cases, and there’s normally at least a couple of temporary exhibits as well. From Banwoldang metro, take bus 414 or 349; or from Dongdaegu station take bus 414 from across the road on the bridge. The electric boards inside the bus announce ‘Nat’l Museum’.