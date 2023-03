This tranquil Confucian School at the heart of Daegu is an oasis of introspective calm which dates to 1398 (though it was burned down by the Japanese and rebuilt in the late 16th century). The main hall containing the portrait of Confucius is not generally open to visitors, but you can wander the grounds and soak up the Confucian peacefulness of the place. Look out for Mr Young-chae Cho who is a mine of information and speaks impeccable English.