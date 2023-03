An icon and motif of Daegu, this lovely cruciform church is quite a sight, with its twin spires. Originally constructed in wood, the first incarnation went up in flames in 1899. A brick-and-stone replacement was quickly completed by 1902. Check out the interior, with its still extant luminous stained glass, and note the large crucifix out front that makes for a good photo op with the church behind.

The name in Korean is named after the district, Gyesan (Osmanthus Hill).