Daegu Yangnyeongsi Museum of Oriental Medicine

An interactive museum on the upper two levels has re-creations of traditional clinics and video quizzes, but offers a decreasing number of English captions as you ascend. It's a visually exciting introduction to oriental medicine such as insam (ginseng) and reindeer horns, with audio guides available in English, Japanese and Chinese.

On the days ending with 1 or 6 (except the 31st), yangnyeong-sijang (a wholesale market) takes place downstairs. You can find it right opposite the historic Jeil Church.

There is a very helpful tourist information booth as you enter the courtyard containing the museum, which can supply you with maps of this historic district of Daegu as well as a walking trail map.