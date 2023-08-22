Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Flickr RF
South Korea’s fourth-largest city is a pleasant and progressive place with a fascinating traditional-medicine market; a historic central area packed with heritage, old churches and missionary residences; some excellent eating options; and a humming downtown that’s good fun to explore. The city is a popular place for exchange students and English teachers, and the large student population gives Daegu (대구) a young and carefree feel.
Daegu
This red brick structure is one of the city's historic churches. Within the church is a fascinating history of the building and a collection of Bibles and…
Daegu
This excellent museum has English labelling throughout most of its collection – and what a collection. Armour, jewellery, Buddhist relics from various…
Daegu
An icon and motif of Daegu, this lovely cruciform church is quite a sight, with its twin spires. Originally constructed in wood, the first incarnation…
Daegu Yangnyeongsi Museum of Oriental Medicine
Daegu
An interactive museum on the upper two levels has re-creations of traditional clinics and video quizzes, but offers a decreasing number of English…
Daegu’s Herbal Medicine Market
Daegu
This market, west of the central shopping district, has a history as vast as its scope. It dates from 1658, making it Korea’s oldest medicine market and…
Daegu
In the north end of the city, Bullo-dong Tumuli-gongwon is an enormous open space covering some 330,000 sq metres. The grassy hillocks that rise like…
Daegu Hyanggyo Confucian School
Daegu
This tranquil Confucian School at the heart of Daegu is an oasis of introspective calm which dates to 1398 (though it was burned down by the Japanese and…
Daegu
Located within the fabulous former Joseon Siksan Bank building (check out the brickwork) which dates to 1918, this very educational museum gives you the…
Get to the heart of Daegu with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Seoul $21.99
in partnership with getyourguide