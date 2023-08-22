Daegu

South Korea’s fourth-largest city is a pleasant and progressive place with a fascinating traditional-medicine market; a historic central area packed with heritage, old churches and missionary residences; some excellent eating options; and a humming downtown that’s good fun to explore. The city is a popular place for exchange students and English teachers, and the large student population gives Daegu (대구) a young and carefree feel.

  • Daegu Jeil Church

    Daegu Jeil Church

    Daegu

    This red brick structure is one of the city's historic churches. Within the church is a fascinating history of the building and a collection of Bibles and…

  • Daegu National Museum

    Daegu National Museum

    Daegu

    This excellent museum has English labelling throughout most of its collection – and what a collection. Armour, jewellery, Buddhist relics from various…

  • Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral

    Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral

    Daegu

    An icon and motif of Daegu, this lovely cruciform church is quite a sight, with its twin spires. Originally constructed in wood, the first incarnation…

  • Daegu’s Herbal Medicine Market

    Daegu’s Herbal Medicine Market

    Daegu

    This market, west of the central shopping district, has a history as vast as its scope. It dates from 1658, making it Korea’s oldest medicine market and…

  • Bullo-dong Tumuli-gongwon

    Bullo-dong Tumuli-gongwon

    Daegu

    In the north end of the city, Bullo-dong Tumuli-gongwon is an enormous open space covering some 330,000 sq metres. The grassy hillocks that rise like…

  • Daegu Hyanggyo Confucian School

    Daegu Hyanggyo Confucian School

    Daegu

    This tranquil Confucian School at the heart of Daegu is an oasis of introspective calm which dates to 1398 (though it was burned down by the Japanese and…

  • Daegu Modern History Museum

    Daegu Modern History Museum

    Daegu

    Located within the fabulous former Joseon Siksan Bank building (check out the brickwork) which dates to 1918, this very educational museum gives you the…

A table with several dishes of food including a large pot of spicy red kimchi stew at Gwanghwamun in Seoul.

Food

Diving in to South Korea's hole-in-the-wall restaurants

Jan 4, 2018 • 5 min read

