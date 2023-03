This gallery features the pioneering new-media work of internationally acclaimed avant-garde artist Nam June Paik (1932–2006). It's not far from Korean Folk Village.

From Suwon station take bus 10 or 66 or the Budang Line subway to Sanggal station (from where it's a 10-minute walk). En route you'll pass Gyeonggi Provincial Museum, worth a stop for its fine collection of cultural artefacts.