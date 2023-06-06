Shop
A popular day trip out of Seoul, sprawling Suwon (수원) is the largest city in Gyeonggi-do province, with World Heritage–listed fortifications still looping around its heart. Suwon almost became the country's capital in the 18th century, when Joseon dynasty ruler King Jeongjo built the 3.5-mile-long walls (5.7km) in 1794–96 ahead of moving the royal court south. However, the king died, power remained in Seoul, and Suwon ended up with one hell of a tourist sight. The city is located around 18.5 miles (30km) south of Seoul.
The World Heritage–listed fortress wall that encloses the original town of Suwon is what brings most travellers to the city. Snaking up and down Paldal…
Sitting at the base of Paldal-san (143m), King Jeongjo’s palace was built in the late 18th century as a residence for when he visited to worship at his…
This 245-acre themed experience is designed to transport you back to the Joseon dynasty as you wander through picturesque grounds filled with thatched and…
A contender for Korea's wackiest museum, Mr Toilet House is the former residence of Suwon's mayor, the late Sim Jae-duck. Appropriately designed like a…
This gallery features the pioneering new-media work of internationally acclaimed avant-garde artist Nam June Paik (1932–2006). It's not far from Korean…
Consider popping in to this well-frequented, laid-back Buddhist temple lost amidst shops a short stroll south-east of Paldalmun, the iconic South Gate of…
This low-rise '70s neighbourhood has been adorned with eye-catching murals, and makes for a relaxing stroll in conjunction with a visit to quirky gallery…
Head to this modern museum to find out how detailed court records from 1801 were vital to ensure authenticity in the 1970s reconstruction process of Suwon…
