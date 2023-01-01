Hwaseong Haenggung

Sitting at the base of Paldal-san (143m), King Jeongjo’s palace was built in the late 18th century as a residence for when he visited to worship at his father's tomb. The palace was mostly destroyed during the Japanese colonial period and has been meticulously reconstructed. From March to November, various traditional performances are held at the plaza in front of the palace, including a changing-of-the-guard ceremony (2pm Sunday) and martial-arts display (11am Tuesday to Sunday).

Every October a grand royal procession is re-enacted here as part of Suwon’s annual festival.