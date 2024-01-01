This vibrant little gallery exhibits local artists in a converted '70s home within Haenggung-dong Mural Village.
Alternative Art Space Noon
Suwon
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.31 MILES
Like a phoenix, Seoul’s premier palace has risen several times from the ashes of destruction. Hordes of tourists have replaced the thousands of government…
20.29 MILES
The World Heritage–listed Changdeokgung is the most beautiful of Seoul's five main palaces. You must join a one-hour guided tour to look around. English…
17.41 MILES
Amid the celebrity-owned apartments on the leafy southern slope of Namsan is Korea's premier art gallery. Beautifully designed and laid-out, it balances…
0.59 MILES
The World Heritage–listed fortress wall that encloses the original town of Suwon is what brings most travellers to the city. Snaking up and down Paldal…
19.41 MILES
One of Seoul's five grand palaces built during the Joseon dynasty, Deoksugung (meaning Palace of Virtuous Longevity) is the only one you can visit in the…
16.53 MILES
This vast and imposing concrete slab of a museum takes visitors on a fascinating journey through Korea's past from prehistory all the way to the Korean…
28.1 MILES
Granite-peak-studded Bukhansan National Park's sweeping mountaintop vistas, maple leaves, rushing streams and remote temples draw over 5 million hikers…
17.45 MILES
This huge museum documents the history of the Korean War (1950–53) using multimedia exhibits and black-and-white documentary footage, along with artefacts…
Nearby Suwon attractions
1. Haenggung-dong Mural Village
0.07 MILES
This low-rise '70s neighbourhood has been adorned with eye-catching murals, and makes for a relaxing stroll in conjunction with a visit to quirky gallery…
0.24 MILES
This contemporary-styled museum on the plaza in front of Hwaseong Haenggung hosts a variety of art-related exhibitions across its five galleries.
0.26 MILES
Head to this modern museum to find out how detailed court records from 1801 were vital to ensure authenticity in the 1970s reconstruction process of Suwon…
0.32 MILES
Sitting at the base of Paldal-san (143m), King Jeongjo’s palace was built in the late 18th century as a residence for when he visited to worship at his…
0.44 MILES
There are more whimsical murals adorning the walls of houses here just outside the eastern wall of Suwon Hwaseong.
0.59 MILES
The World Heritage–listed fortress wall that encloses the original town of Suwon is what brings most travellers to the city. Snaking up and down Paldal…
0.68 MILES
Consider popping in to this well-frequented, laid-back Buddhist temple lost amidst shops a short stroll south-east of Paldalmun, the iconic South Gate of…
3.14 MILES
A contender for Korea's wackiest museum, Mr Toilet House is the former residence of Suwon's mayor, the late Sim Jae-duck. Appropriately designed like a…