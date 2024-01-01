Alternative Art Space Noon

Suwon

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Gyeongbokgung

    20.31 MILES

    Like a phoenix, Seoul’s premier palace has risen several times from the ashes of destruction. Hordes of tourists have replaced the thousands of government…

  • Biwon Garden at Changdeokgung, Gwanghwamun.

    Changdeokgung

    20.29 MILES

    The World Heritage–listed Changdeokgung is the most beautiful of Seoul's five main palaces. You must join a one-hour guided tour to look around. English…

  • Leeum Samsung Museum of Art, Seoul, South Korea, Asia

    Leeum Samsung Museum of Art

    17.41 MILES

    Amid the celebrity-owned apartments on the leafy southern slope of Namsan is Korea's premier art gallery. Beautifully designed and laid-out, it balances…

  • A woman walks along the walls of Hwaseong Fortress.

  • Deoksugung Palace in Korea .

    Deoksugung

    19.41 MILES

    One of Seoul's five grand palaces built during the Joseon dynasty, Deoksugung (meaning Palace of Virtuous Longevity) is the only one you can visit in the…

  • National Museum of Korea at night

    National Museum of Korea

    16.53 MILES

    This vast and imposing concrete slab of a museum takes visitors on a fascinating journey through Korea's past from prehistory all the way to the Korean…

  • sunrise of Baegundae peak, Bukhansan mountains in Seoul, South Korea; Shutterstock ID 296386961; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Bukhansan National Park

    28.1 MILES

    Granite-peak-studded Bukhansan National Park's sweeping mountaintop vistas, maple leaves, rushing streams and remote temples draw over 5 million hikers…

  • Detail of ROK Airforce plane outside War Memorial and Museum, north of river.

    War Memorial of Korea

    17.45 MILES

    This huge museum documents the history of the Korean War (1950–53) using multimedia exhibits and black-and-white documentary footage, along with artefacts…

Nearby Suwon attractions

1. Haenggung-dong Mural Village

0.07 MILES

This low-rise '70s neighbourhood has been adorned with eye-catching murals, and makes for a relaxing stroll in conjunction with a visit to quirky gallery…

2. IPark Museum of Art

0.24 MILES

This contemporary-styled museum on the plaza in front of Hwaseong Haenggung hosts a variety of art-related exhibitions across its five galleries.

3. Suwon Hwaseong Museum

0.26 MILES

Head to this modern museum to find out how detailed court records from 1801 were vital to ensure authenticity in the 1970s reconstruction process of Suwon…

4. Hwaseong Haenggung

0.32 MILES

Sitting at the base of Paldal-san (143m), King Jeongjo’s palace was built in the late 18th century as a residence for when he visited to worship at his…

5. Ji-dong Mural Village

0.44 MILES

There are more whimsical murals adorning the walls of houses here just outside the eastern wall of Suwon Hwaseong.

6. Hwaseong

0.59 MILES

The World Heritage–listed fortress wall that encloses the original town of Suwon is what brings most travellers to the city. Snaking up and down Paldal…

7. Paldal-sa

0.68 MILES

Consider popping in to this well-frequented, laid-back Buddhist temple lost amidst shops a short stroll south-east of Paldalmun, the iconic South Gate of…

8. Mr Toilet House

3.14 MILES

A contender for Korea's wackiest museum, Mr Toilet House is the former residence of Suwon's mayor, the late Sim Jae-duck. Appropriately designed like a…