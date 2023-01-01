A contender for Korea's wackiest museum, Mr Toilet House is the former residence of Suwon's mayor, the late Sim Jae-duck. Appropriately designed like a toilet, it houses hilarious poo-related exhibits and a sculpture garden, as well as covering more serious sanitation issues – the museum is also an NGO established to improve public sanitation worldwide. Kids especially will love it, and there's a children's museum across the road with an observatory deck for viewing the toilet house.

Jae-duck was famous for his efforts in beautifying Suwon's public toilets during the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup (2002), decorating them in art, flowers and classical music – many of which remain around the city today.

To get here take bus 65 or 301 from Hwaseong Haenggung (25 minutes) and get off at Dongwon High School, from where it's a 10-minute walk. A taxi from Suwon station should cost about ₩10,000.