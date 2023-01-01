This 245-acre themed experience is designed to transport you back to the Joseon dynasty as you wander through picturesque grounds filled with thatched and tiled buildings relocated here from around Korea. Performers wearing hanbok (traditional clothing) craft pots and handmake paper, while others tend to vegetable plots and livestock. Throughout the day there are shows by traditional musicians, dancers, acrobats and tightrope walkers, and you can watch a staged wedding ceremony.

The Folk Museum offers a fascinating snapshot of 19th-century Korean life, and there are many hands-on activities for kids, as well as a child-oriented amusement park, which costs extra, plus several traditional restaurants.

From Suwon station, take bus 37 or 10-5 to Korean Folk Village, or there's a free shuttle bus that leaves from outside the station at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm. The last shuttle bus leaves the folk village at 4.30pm (5pm on weekends). After that time, walk to the far end of the car park and catch city bus 37 (₩1300, one hour, every 20 minutes) back to Suwon station.