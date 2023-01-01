Opened in 1976, Everland is Korea's largest theme park, with five zones of rides, fantasy buildings and impressive seasonal gardens. The lush hillside setting, 40km south of Seoul, is part of the appeal. Thrill-seekers will want to head straight to T Express, a gargantuan wooden roller coaster added in 2008 that boasts a 45m near-vertical drop. But its the littler kids who'll find the most fun here, with gentle rides, animal attractions, shows and two parades daily.

At night, the illuminated park takes on a magical atmosphere, and if you can last until 9.30pm you'll catch the fireworks. Appealingly retro in places, some of Everland's rides, like the big wheel, are actually decommissioned relics left just for show.