Good luck trying to persuade the kids to exit Everland to go see an art museum, but if you manage it you'll be richly rewarded with the personal collection of Lee Byung-chull, the founder of Samsung Group, which also runs the theme park. Korean modern art, together with wooden furniture, silk paintings, ceramics and calligraphy from earlier dynasties, are displayed in a traditional-styled building adjacent to the serenely beautiful Hee Won Korean gardens.

A free shuttle bus runs from Everland Resort’s main entrance to the Hoam Art Museum; the last bus is at 4.30pm.